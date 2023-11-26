Watch Blackbourn break his unlucky streak with sprint finish to the line

Mitchell Blackbourn had come close to victory so many times before.
But in his own words, it's either not been the Wollongong triathlete's day, or he's had "something go wrong" along the way.
"We've done lots of training for race scenarios to get ready for races like this," Blackbourn said of the Super Sprint Series Final A at Gosling Creek Reserve.
"Doing that in training over and over again is the best way to make it happen on the day."
Sunday proved to be fifth time lucky as the fourth place finisher in 2022 stormed home in a tight finish to win by the narrowest of margins.
The event was part of the third round of the Billigence Pathway Series, with a curveball thrown into the mix not long before the start.
With wet weather hitting the city over the weekend, a decision was made by event organisers to alter the bike portion of the race.
"It was meant to be a more technical course," Blackbourn explained.
"But they made it a little less difficult and safer so everyone could complete the course."
A strong rider himself, Blackbourn welcomed the change and used it to his full advantage.
But despite a good start to the race, he still found himself neck and neck with Logan Campbell going into the run.
"I prefer to be at the front because you have more control of the race," Blackbourn said.
"You can predict things and make moves to fit your race. It makes it easier for you to win."
When it comes to the short-course racing, every second counts and that was certainly the case on this occasion.
Coming into the final stretch, it was Blackbourn who had maintained his slim lead and crossed the line just one second ahead of Campbell.
"Being so close, I couldn't let it go again," the first-place finisher said.
"I gave it everything I had."
