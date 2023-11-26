'I was cooked': Kells overcomes slow start to finally 'take the dub'

Although Grace Kells has experienced some minor success at Gosling Creek Reserve, she'd "never really taken the dub before".
So when the opportunity to be crowned fastest woman presented itself on Sunday, she took it with both hands.
This was the fifth time the North Shore athlete had competed in Orange and was once again on call to take part in the third round of the Billigence TRINSW/ACT Pathway Series over the weekend.
"Your heart is up from the get-go," Kells said of the short-course race.
"There's no time to rest or screw up."
With some of the best athletes from across the state coming to compete, Kells managed to qualify for the Super Sprint Series Final B, a step up from her 2022 performance.
Although she's had plenty of experience racing in Orange before, this time was a little different on account of the wet weather which hit the city.
"It's always been a hot, sunny one, so the rain threw a spanner in the works," Kells added.
"I was in the last heat Saturday when it was pouring down with rain, so that was totally different to what I'm used to. But it's good practice because you never know what the weather is going to throw at you."
That extra effort exerted the day prior to her final saw Kells come out of the gates a bit slower than she would have liked for the swim.
But a strong ride on the bike got her back into a tie for the lead with Grace Kelly.
"I was cooked when I got onto the run," Kells said.
"I was so tired but I tried to use the hill on the little turn to get a bit of a gap, which worked."
Kells had the fastest run of all the women in the B final which propelled her to a seven second victory.
"I've been training hard and it felt like I had a point to prove and come out with a win," she added.
