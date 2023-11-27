Central Western Daily
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Profile

Who is Charlie? A deeper dive with new Emus president on all-things life

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated November 27 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A well-known face across both the rugby world and in the courtroom, we wanted to find out a little more about who Charles 'Charlie' Henley is.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.