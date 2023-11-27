Who is Charlie? A deeper dive with new Emus president on all-things life

A well-known face across both the rugby world and in the courtroom, we wanted to find out a little more about who Charles 'Charlie' Henley is.

Newly-elected president for Orange Emus Rugby Union Football Club, Mr Henley is also a solicitor and public notary with Hill Street law firm, Blackwell Short.

A little spoiler alert, he's gearing up to become the director of the legal hub come July, 2024.



But before his time in the colour city, he grew up in a small town in the state's north called Yetman before going to boarding school in Toowoomba.

It was here in Queensland's Darling Downs where Mr Henley first fell in love with sporting; an adoration sticking with him ever since.

After high school he went on to study Bachelor of Commerce/Bachelor of Laws with Bond University, followed by five years in Sydney working as a solicitor.

The Henley family unit, Charlie with his eldest son Albert, wife Kayla and youngest son George. Picture supplied.

Moving to Orange in 2019, he'd work with the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) for two years before joining Blackwell Short.

Mr Henley is now married with two young boys, aged two-and-a-half and six months, with their family unit including two Groodles (with their own Instagram page, of course), named Freddie and Daisy.



While this feature piece is dubbed "Five questions with ... " the Central Western Daily bulked them up to bring you some Charlie Henley extras.



What are some of your highlights as a dad and why have those memories stuck with you?

The highlights never stop.



My boys are only young and each day is a new highlight.



Every milestone for each boy is special in its own right and what I'm finding recently is seeing them engage with each other is incredibly special.

How would your friends describe you (both seriously and jovially), including what traits you admire most about them and why?

Seriously, my friends would describe me as punctual, loyal and consistent.



Jovially, I'm sure that some would suggest that I can be moody and impatient.



Naturally, my closest friends are the boys that I play rugby with and what I admire most about my friends is their loyalty and commitment to their goals, whether that be in sport or their careers and studies.

What inspired you to become a solicitor and what didn't you expect in the beginning?

I didn't get into law to "help people" in the sense that people would expect.



However, since moving to Orange and working for Blackwell Short, I have seen the impact that a solicitor can have on someone's life and the assistance that can be provided.



From helping with the purchase of a first home, to a debt recovery matter or obtaining a benefit under a will, the impact that a country solicitor can have on the community is incredible and certainly now motivates me.



I didn't expect to have that big of an impact on people.

What's your personal definition of success and how do you track your own progress in that sense?

A proper work life balance.



My definition of success, especially looking at the next 12 months, will be balancing my professional commitments with my personal commitments.



Charles 'Charlie' Henley with the family unit's fur children, Daisy and Freddie (right of frame) the Groodles, who also have their own _freddieanddaisy_ Instagram page. Pictures supplied.

I'll be attempting to balance the commitments I have at work, being president of the rugby club and on the board of Business Orange with the enjoyment I want in life with my family and playing sport at the same time.



I think being able to successfully manage those commitments without feeling like I'm not giving my all to one of them and not the others, will be a huge success for me.

What's something you're working on improving, both personally and professionally?

I'm not naturally an outgoing person in social settings and I find small talk pretty challenging.



As I progress further professionally, I am continually working on improving in those situations.



Personally, getting through a rugby season without a significant injury will be an improvement on the last few years.

What's some of the best advice you've ever received (and from who) and how does it help you today?

I'm not sure whether it was any particular piece of advice I've been given, but a principle that I try as hard as possible to abide by, is that your time is no more important than anyone else's.

