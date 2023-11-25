Central Western Daily
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Two men face court accused of murder during attempted robbery

AH
By Allison Hore
November 26 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two men accused of killing an elderly man during a robbery are set to appear in court again in the new year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.