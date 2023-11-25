Have you seen Richard? Geo-targeting message sent in search bid

NSW Police are asking for help to find a man believed to be in the Orange area.
It's believed 43-year-old Richard Sindell is in the area on Saturday, November 25.
He was last seen at a care facility on First Road, Berkshire Park, around 8pm on on Thursday, November 23.
Residents across Orange received a geo-targeting SMS on Saturday afternoon asking for assistance to local Mr Sindell.
Police hold concerns for his welfare as he lives with a medical condition requiring daily treatment.
Mr Sindell is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of small build, 165cm tall, with short brown hair, and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue top - with red sleeves and the number 19 on the back - and dark blue pants.
Mr Sindell is known to avoid eye contact when talking and drags his feet when walking.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
