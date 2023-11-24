Tradies and ladies day: See who attended the races in Orange

The weather did nothing to dampen the crowd at Racing Orange's Tradies and Ladies.
The horses were galloping and the fashions were on the field at Towac Racecourse.
It was not just the horses who were racing. The Coopers Brewing Tradies and Ladies Dash was a great success much to the delight of the crowds.
The crowds were entertained by DJ Dave O'Hara and Mickey Pye.
Other highlights included TAB facilities and delicious on-site catering.
Fashions on the field were sponsored by Cosmedic Collective, Quest Apartments Orange, Pick Me Flowers Gifts, Price Attack Orange and Angullong Wines.
Awards were given for best dressed lady, best dressed tradie and the best dressed couple.
