Man sent to hospital with wounds after alleged afternoon stabbing

A MAN has been taken to hospital suffering from wounds to his jaw following reports of an alleged stabbing in Bathurst late Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Stewart Street in Bathurst at about 5.30pm on November 24, 2023 following reports of an alleged stabbing.
Two NSW Ambulance crews, as well as the rescue helicopter, responded to the call.
Paramedics treated a man in his 30s at the scene for stab wounds to his upper arm and jaw, according to a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance.
The man was then transported to Orange Health Service, where he remains.
The incident generated an enormous emergency response with four police units also attending the scene.
Police remain on the scene as the investigation into the incident continues.
