School on the hunt for students with a 'love of learning'

Orange's Kinross Wolaroi School, known as one of the nation's leading regional schools, has announced it will be offering day student bursaries for students who might otherwise be unable to attend, commencing in 2024.
The bursaries - essentially a grant, one normally awarded to someone to enable them to study - will be available for entry to any year from Kindergarten through to Year 11.
Kinross Wolaroi principal, Dr Andrew Parry said the bursaries are a way for the school to support its local community.
"We believe that every motivated and talented student should have access to an exceptional education," Dr Parry said.
"Many assume that the extraordinary education we offer at Kinross Wolaroi School is out of reach, but if you know a young person of talent, with an infectious hunger to learn, please make sure they know that we are committed to creating pathways for talented young people, no matter their background or financial position.
"Successful students will have a love of learning and the potential to contribute to the life of Kinross Wolaroi School."
Dr Parry said families needed to submit an application by November 30.
Visit the school website for more information.
https://www.kws.nsw.edu.au/admissions/scholarships
