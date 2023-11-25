Central Western Daily
Home/News/Education

School on the hunt for students with a 'love of learning'

By Staff Reporters
November 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange's Kinross Wolaroi School, known as one of the nation's leading regional schools, has announced it will be offering day student bursaries for students who might otherwise be unable to attend, commencing in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.