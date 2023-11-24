Drug dealer found with syringes, meth and $1400 cash in her bra

A drug dealer was caught with methamphetamine and $1400 in cash after police saw her driving an unregistered car.
Hayley Kennedy, of Orchard Grove Road, was towing a small aluminium boat on a trailer while heading east on the Southern Feeder Road when she came to the attention of the police at 10.28pm on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
The 32-year-old was already in custody when she appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced.
Her solicitor Keith Kuan said Kennedy had been in custody for three and a half months and asked for the court to deal with the sentence by way of time served.
Magistrate David Day said Kennedy was subject to a community-based jail sentence at the time of the offence and was sentenced last year in West Wyalong for taking part in drug supply.
"It doesn't seem to have worked because she's still involved with drugs," Mr Day said.
"She's had a problem with drugs for a long, long time."
The police were conducting mobile patrols of the Southern Feeder Road in a westerly direction as part of Operation Furious.
The automatic number plate recognition system indicted her car was unregistered.
The police conducted a u-turn and followed her along the Southern Feeder Road before turning left into Lone Pine Avenue where police signalled for her to stop her car.
Kennedy was pulled over and could not produce her driver's licence so she supplied her address and birth date instead.
Further inquiries revealed her driver's licence was disqualified in Lithgow Local Court on December 15, 2022.
Checks of the vehicle revealed its registration was expired as of November 24, 2022 and the boat trailer's registration expired on October 17, 2016.
Kennedy was arrested after giving a positive breath test but before she was searched, she told the police she had two capped syringes under her bra.
As a result a strip search was conducted.
During the search the police found a resealable bag containing 10.8 grams of methamphetamine and $1400 in Australian currency, which were hidden in her bra.
Mr Quan said his client has been diagnosed with PTSD and her drug use stemmed from the trauma she's experienced.
"It is significant that her time in custody is more onerous than otherwise," Mr Quan said.
"In respects to supply, she was effectively a user dealer.
"The $1400 found on her was really to feed her own habit."
Magistrate David Day convicted Kennedy for driving while disqualified, which also incurred a six-month driving disqualification, driving an unregistered car, driving an uninsured car and towing an uninsured trailer.
There was no further penalty for those offences.
However, he also gave her a three-year community correction order requiring rehabilitation, treatment and for Kennedy to abstain from drugs for possession of the cash.
"The only way to stop this kind of behaviour in future is by way of a community-based order," Mr Day said.
The most severe penalty was for the drug supply charge, which Mr Day said breached the custody threshold.
Mr Day gave her an eight-month intensive correction order, which is a community-based jail sentence.
However, he said community safety would be better served if she was forced into drug rehabilitation.
The conditions of that order also require her to participate in rehabilitation and treatment and to abstain from drugs.
If Kennedy breaches the order or re-offends it will be up to the parole authority whether or not she completes the sentence in full-time jail.
