Rain doesn't stop the ball during Country Championships T20 round

The T20 round in the Cricket Country Championships played on Thursday, despite a particularly wet week in the region.
The Western Zone, Southern Districts, Riverina and the Central Coast all took to the pitch throughout the day.
The Western Zone, captained by Marty Jones, won and lost a match in the open day of the Championships. The team has debuted a number of players in their 16-person squad, coached by Andrew Zell.
The Central Coast had something to prove after a successful carnival in Orange during 2022. They looked to be heading the same direction on Thursday until they played Riverina.
The teams began the 50-over games on Friday. There is a forecast of heavy rain throughout the day and over the weekend.
T20 does not count towards the final points tally, but does give a solid indication as to how the carnival might play out.
