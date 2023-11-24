Central Western Daily
Rain doesn't stop the ball during Country Championships T20 round

By Carla Freedman
Updated November 24 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:08am
The T20 round in the Cricket Country Championships played on Thursday, despite a particularly wet week in the region.

