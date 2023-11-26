What stays and what goes? Adventure playground design nears as 'hit list' grows

The people of Orange have spoken about how they want the new and improved Adventure Playground to look and draft concept designs are quickly closing in.
Residents have chosen their "top six" favourites they want to see at the Yellow Box Way site following Orange City Council's consultation sessions.
Items of request flagged activities for bigger kids, a bike and scooter track, climbing equipment, slides, swings, trampolines and water play elements.
"I'm really big on keeping existing infrastructure where we can, but after 20 years, [Orange Adventure Playground is] looking tired and outdated, and dark timber is also hard in terms of upkeep," Orange City councillor, Tammy Greenhalgh said.
"But a lot of people wanted to see a few original elements stay, so we'll keep things like the two pylons of the castle there and the disabled swings will stay.
"We'll also look to recycle what we can of the original planks carved with peoples' names, because that was important to the community as well."
Though not all can and will be kept, pipeline improvements will include a large amount of soft fall surface and new features to lure "the bigger kids" back to the play area.
Also popular on the list, people wanted to see the installation of a flying fox, half-courts and a big sandpit.
Others draft concepts from the updated plans involve climbing rope nets and a small rock-climbing wall, as well as the installation of a new splash park and water play facility.
"It's all going to flow a lot more with the little splash area on the walking track and with our population growing so fast and spreading out, we just want to make sure we're catering for these new areas as well and have facilities that are accessible and for everyone," Cr Greenhalgh said.
"We want to listen to our young people, because they'll be able to guide us with what our city needs in the future and that's a big thing, because we want Orange to be a place where we can work, live, play and stay.
"And we don't want any barriers when it comes to interaction and engaging with the kids, so getting our bigger kids back in there and encouraging them to start playing at these places again is part of the focus."
This includes accessibility for children with a disability, with Cr Greenhalgh ensuring residents those in wheelchairs will still be able to under the new structure on the soft fall grounding.
"They'll still be able to access the playground and it's about all abilities across the board," she said,
"We want everyone to enjoy the new space and access is one of the key things that kept coming up in community meetings."
Over at Lake Canobolas, stage one of the new playground has taken shape in the past months, with large, bright-coloured structures already visible.
While still cordoned off for the time-being, the project's completion date anticipates a finish prior to the end of the summer season.
Weather pending, it could be as little as three weeks from now - bringing its close to late December.
"It's going to encourage more parents to sit on that side of the lake and be closer to their children near the water to supervise both areas, so there's a method behind the madness," Cr Greenhalgh said with a laugh.
"But I think it's going to be really, really good and on those higher, built-up areas of the playground, there'll be a mesh-like material where it'll be see-through, so parents can still view their children through the structure."
With the action-packed plans forging ahead, Cr Greenhalgh says there will remain more vacant spaces for children not so up for the hustle and bustle.
This preference became apparent during the community feedback sessions, where both parents and young people were present.
"We wanted to keep those quieter areas for children who don't like crowds and are happy in their own space, because some children have said 'I love this bit near the trees the most, because I don't like being near everyone'," she said.
"So it's about all of those little things that are important to people; catering to kids of all ages and with all different kinds of needs."
With "so much work" still to do across Orange's many playgrounds, Cr Greenhalgh says her target is to give back to the community and its families wherever possible.
One example she used was Gossling Creek, which she says while a great play centre for older children, lacks facilities for younger ones to enjoy interactive play.
"I'm really passionate about having stuff for all of our kids," she said, "so Gossling's on my hit list, too."
Construction at Orange Adventure Playground will begin in March of 2024, with expected completion by mid-year.
Costs estimate $1.93 million for the upgrades, money part of a $1.25 million grant from the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program.
Council hopes to go out to tender in December to engage a suitably-qualified builder to handle the first stage of the new play facility.
