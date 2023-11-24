'Why can't we disturb the bats? It's our park': Anniversary picnic to go ahead

Kevin Duffy says for over a century Cook Park has been there for the people of Orange and "stupidity" almost meant the park's 150th anniversary celebrations were canned.
At Tuesday's council meeting, staff put forward a recommendation to cancel the planned community celebration and picnic for the 150th anniversary of Cook Park.
The changes were recommended to, a report said, maintain the welfare of the grey-headed flying foxes who are camped at the park, and prevent activity that could cause them distress.
That recommendation was passed on Tuesday night seven votes to five.
Councillor Duffy, though, filed a rescission motion on Wednesday and because the rescission motion couldn't be considered before Saturday's celebration council will now proceed with the event - albeit pared back a bit.
"I paid a visit to the park (on Thursday) and there would have been about 600 bats - that's at a maximum, too - and in one corner of the park," Cr Duffy said.
"If we're worried about that, cordon that section of the park off. If I had my way we'd be moving them on."
In 2019, Cr Duffy proposed the city use nets to keep bats away from the large trees around Cook Park.
He said the row of trees on the Kite Street side of the park needed protecting and nets would stop them from settling there in the future.
"Why are we worried about them?" he said on Friday of the flying fox population at the park.
Why can't we disturb the bats? It's our park; the ratepayers' park. No one is saying they should be shot.- Cr Kevin Duffy
"Why can't we disturb the bats? It's our park; the ratepayers' park. No one is saying they should be shot.
"Last Saturday there were nearly 700 people there at a graduation event having a great time, making all sorts of noise. What's the difference?"
This year, bats descended on Orange around October 20 and, along with Cook Park, have at times taken up residence along Wirraburra Walkway and along Ploughmans Lane.
Grey-headed flying foxes are listed as 'vulnerable' on the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act and council's main role is to monitor the creatures which often occupy an area east of the Great Dividing Range and along the NSW coast up into south-east Queensland.
It's not uncommon to see them in Orange in spring.
Earlier in November, Bathurst council took the unprecedented step of closing one of its city's major parks - Machattie Park - due to the volume of bats in the trees.
At the time around 5000 flying foxes were believed to be roosting in Machattie Park. That number is said to have grown in the weeks since.
Cr Duffy, though, said altering events at Orange's Cook Park and potentially closing the park's gates due to bats was "stupidity".
"The park is built for the people of Orange and not to be locked," he said.
"I'll be going (on Saturday). I won't be disturbed by the bats whatsoever. We're losing the ability to use common sense in Australia."
Orange residents are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy the day and the modified activities on offer at Cook Park from 10am.
The modified version of the anniversary celebrations will include:
