'Why wouldn't I?' Travel no issue for Yelland as prop looks to end title drought

If Kara Yelland sets her mind to something, there's a good chance she'll succeed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A junior rep star for both hockey and rugby union, she tends to dominate the minute she steps onto the field.
So when Yelland first joined Vipers in 2021, it was little surprise the game of rugby league came naturally to her as well.
Although it wasn't without some challenges, with the former Yanco girl now residing in Manildra.
"It's about an hours drive (for training and games), but it's definitely worth it. They're a great club," Yelland said.
"It's been a great change. Why wouldn't I come join."
Despite her many personal achievements across different sporting codes, the prop is yet to win a grand final.
Having taken down the Goannas in the Western Women's Rugby League semi-final on November 18, Yellland is just one more win away from ending that unwanted drought.
"It's absolutely fantastic and to have four teams in our grand final, it's pretty amazing," she said.
"The club is lead by a great committee and if we don't have a committee we don't have a club."
The Vipers opens side will take on Panorama Platypi on November 25 in what is sure to be an enthralling game.
The last time the two teams met was on October 7. During that round two clash it was the Vipers who came out on top.
But Yelland knows that result means nothing when it comes to the decider.
"You can't go into a game thinking you're going to win, because that's definitely not the case on game day," she added.
"You've got to go into it with an open mind and see what happens."
As well as opens, the Vipers under 18s, 16s and 12s will all be hoping for grand final glory come Saturday.
Yelland believes it's the comradery within the club that will get them over the line.
"It's all about having that great feel of a team and a great bunch of girls. Who wouldn't want to play alongside these girls," she said.
"Everyone dreams of winning a grand final. If all four grades could win, that would be fantastic."
All games will be played at Bathurst's Jack Arrow Sporting Complex. The 12s are due to kick off at 10.30am, 16s at 1.20pm, 18s at 2.50pm and opens are the last match of the day at 4.30pm.
Entry on the day will cost $5 (cash only) with those aged 16 and under getting in free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.