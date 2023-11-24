Questions raised over student safety as new roundabout requested near school

Councillors have questioned how safe students at Orange Anglican Grammar School would be if a new building was approved.
A development application from OAGS seeking to construct a 'trinity building', which in turn would increase student capacity from 500 to 750, was discussed at the Orange City Council meeting on November 21.
The school's headmaster, Lewis Stringer said the community "couldn't turn a blind eye" to the population growth currently being experienced.
"We love living in Orange. It is a thriving community and we find ourselves in the past three years in particular, surrounded by current and future subdivisions," he said.
"Growth around our school is happening. The population growth in the area requires services, requires schools."
Although councillors were not voting on whether to approve the application or not - simply if they supported it - questions were raised about how safe the intersection of Molong Road and Murphy Lane would be with the addition of more than 200 students.
Councillor Tony Mileto proposed when writing a letter of support to Transport for NSW, council make note of its desire for a feasibility study on the possibility of constructing a roundabout at the intersection.
This sentiment was echoed by councillors Jason Hamling, Gerald Power and Tammy Greenhalgh.
"I support the school 110 per cent," Mr Power said.
"When looking at the infrastructure to make sure there is safe passage for these children, there does need to be some sort of feasibility study to make sure we're on the front foot for safety."
Mr Hamling spoke about safety concerns with the possibility of increased traffic.
"If we know that traffic is an issue out there, you don't have to be blind Freddie to go out there and see it," he said.
"I wouldn't want to see and accident, someone trying to run the gauntlet. We are foreseeing a problem out there."
Councillor Jeff Whitton chaired the discussion and said Orange was "blessed" to have schools such as OAGS in the community.
Although he wasn't necessarily in favour of a roundabout - with traffic lights another suggestion for the intersection - he said any submission "really stress that Transport for NSW should indicate what their plans are for the intersection."
This motion to request a feasibility study was voted on and approved by councillors.
