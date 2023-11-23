'Set my husband free': Secret, classified documents key for Orange farmer

Orange dad and former pilot, Daniel Duggan's lawyers will on Friday request access to secret, classified documents believed to be critical to proving his case is political and does not meet the standards of extradition to the United States.
The case has already been delayed for more than a year due to the refusal by Australian and US government departments to provide thousands of documents relevant to the case.
During this time the father of six children - Molly, Finn, Rory, Jack, Hazel, and Ginger - has languished in maximum security solitary without Australian charges, any convictions, or a history of violence.
His family has remained at the Duggan-family Angus Cattle farm at Forest Reefs - about 35 kilometres south of the Orange CBD.
Mr Duggan's legal team will ask the NSW Local Court to issue summons to both the Department of Defence and the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security for key documents.
The documents relate to a secret report commissioned by Defence Minister Richard Marles about Australian military personnel selling their services to foreign governments and possible illegal collusion between US and Australian security forces to facilitate Mr Duggan's arrest.
Mr Duggan's wife, Saffrine, has appealed to Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to set her husband free.
"We are now facing another Christmas without Dan, despite no Australian charges, convictions or any history of violence," Mrs Duggan said.
"The government has thrown out his basic rights: the presumption of innocence and the right to seek bail, just because US government says so. How can this happen in Australia, a supposedly free and sovereign nation?
"Today I ask that our government reject the advice of faceless departmental bureaucrats in Canberra and set my husband free.
"Please stop hiding important information that is vital to Dan's liberty. We demand transparency, and an end to the secrecy and deception that has marred this case from the beginning."
Mr Duggan's lawyer, Dennis Miralis said the material is "hugely" relevant to the way Mr Duggan will continue to defend his extradition
"On the basis of the political nature of the request from the United States, and also on the basis of dual criminality," Mr Miralis said.
Mr Duggan is facing no charges in Australia and his extradition is subject to conditions drawn up in a treaty under the Hawke administration that many legal experts describe as weak and not fit for purpose.
These conditions that have not been altered in almost four decades. Mr Duggan's supporters are critical of the way in which the extradition treaty with the United States has been used in this case.
Friday's hearing comes more than 13 months after the father of six was provisionally arrested in a supermarket carpark in the regional town of Orange.
He is being held in Lithgow Correctional Centre on 12-year-old allegations by the US government stemming from work he undertook in South Africa between 2010 and 2012 whilst still a US citizen, and the geo-political landscape between the US, Australia and China was very different.
Thirteen months on from his arrest, Mr Duggan remains in solitary confinement, with extremely limited time out of his cell and a one-hour visit with his family on Sundays.
