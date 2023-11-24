Central Western Daily
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Former premiership winner seeks to honour grandfather as Peak Hill's new coach

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
November 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The last time Daniel Thornton strapped on the boots for Peak Hill was during the 2013 Woodbridge Cup youth league grand final; a game the Roosters won.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.