The hard-hitting best friends looking to cause a grand final boilover

When Leah Haydon and Isabelle Potts joined the Vipers ahead of the 2022 season, they had no idea what was about to hit them, literally.
While both had league tag backgrounds, neither had ever strapped on the boots for a game of rugby league before.
To make matters more difficult, the pair - who were just 16 at the time - found themselves playing in the under 18s.
Current coach Martin Power wasn't sure if he'd see the pair return after their first game.
Not only did they come back, they "never miss" training now.
"I threw myself in the deep end," Haydon said.
"It was definitely a bit daunting, but our coaches helped us through that. The main thing was the tackling which I was a bit scared of."
She quickly got over that fear and impressed to the point where she now makes up half of the Vipers second-row.
"I love tackling now," she added.
Potts had a similar experience when she first stepped on the park more than 12 months ago.
But whether it's on the wing or alongside her friend in the forward pack, the teenager has loved being part of the Vipers organisation.
"It's good having someone there you can rely on," Potts said.
"They're very welcoming and don't care how good or bad you are, they just always want you to challenge yourself."
The pair, along with the rest of the under 18s team, will take to the field for the final time this season on Saturday as they try to knock off the undefeated Lachlan District in the Western Women's Rugby League grand final.
The previous time these two sides met was back on October 14 in which the minor premiers came away with a four point victory.
Haydon believes they've got what it takes to flip the script.
"They didn't beat us by much, so hopefully we can return the favour.
"Being able to look over and see your friend doing the same thing as you on the field is good motivation as well."
The under 18s game will take place at Bathurst's Jack Arrow Sporting Complex on November 25 and is due to kick off at 2.50pm.
