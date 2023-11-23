All-female dance group set to make history on steps of Opera House

A group of school kids from Orange is set to make history.
The Walanmarra Mulungan Indigenous dance group from Orange will compete in the DanceRites First Nations dance competition at Sydney Opera House this weekend.
The all-female dance group will join more than 20 other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance groups at the event, which celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance and culture.
Aged between 11 and 18, they will be one of the youngest groups performing in the event.
Orange Mayor Jason Hamling wished the dance group all the best heading into the competition, Australia's national First Nations dance competition.
"I'm sure I speak for all Orange residents when I say what a huge achievement this is. I'm sure the group will do themselves, their families and our community proud," Cr Hamling said.
The annual event will take place from 2pm on Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26 in the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House at Bennelong Point, a First Nations meeting place for tens of thousands of years.
Each group will present a cultural dance and song cycle, representing their local storytelling and language, with many also performing an optional 'Wildcard' dance to showcase their unique style.
This year's free event will be the largest since it began in 2015, featuring more than 350 performers from over 30 nations and clans across Australia.
The Walanmarra Mulungan dance group was formed when a group of Indigenous girls showed an interest in learning traditional dance and had since grown in popularity, performing at many local events.
Supported by Orange City Council's Youth Services program, Walanmarra Mulungan is made up of students from Orange High School, Canobolas Rural Technology High School and James Sheahan Catholic High School.
"I encourage everyone to watch the competition on YouTube or livestreamed on the Opera House website to support our local girls and the celebration of First Nations music, dance and culture," Cr Hamling said.
Groups will be assessed on authenticity, reclamation work, use of costumes and revitalised crafts and cultural materials, along with fusion of language and music.
People from all over the country will be able to livestream the event from 5pm on Sunday here: https://stream.sydneyoperahouse.com/videos/dancerites-2023
