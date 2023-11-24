Slow and steady may not win the game but it will earn you a spot in our Team of the Week

Don't for a second start to think we'd forgotten about our beloved Orange District Cricket Association Team of the Week.
Although it may have taken us a little longer to pull together on this occasion, that's only because there were so many good performances we had to sort through first.
So without any further delay, let's see which XI cracked the list for the set of matches from November 18.
Playing in tough conditions at Spring Hill Oval, Cowden was a man on a mission.
Unfortunately for him, there wasn't much in the way of assistance from his teammates.
Despite registering a run-a-ball 77, the Warriors were only able to put together 125 from their 40 overs.
The young student had a week to remember.
First he scored a sublime 65 to keep Kinross' unbeaten start to the season alive. Then a couple days later, he was selected in the under 16s boys Western Zone team for the upcoming Bradman Cup season.
The CYMS newcomer is well in contention to be recognised as having the most TOTW entries come end of season.
This time his heroics came in a dramatic run chase which we'll touch on later on. But Smith's 57 and overall blistering form to start the year has even earned him a first grade call-up for this weekend (that's if the rain plays nice).
It appears there were a few lone wolves amongst the City sides this week.
Attempting to chase down Kinross' 164, Goldston-Morris looked in fine touch on his way to 57. Unfortunately for him, not a single other player from the Warriors managed to crack double digits in the loss.
Coming in with his side 3-28, Templar made his intentions clear; bat out the full 35 overs.
Although the strike rate wasn't up there amongst the big hitters featured this week, the vice-captain's 32 not out helped CYMS put together a handy first innings score, although they would go down in a second straight last over thriller.
Another impressive all-round effort from Harvey saw his Spring Hill side get up over City and propel them to the top of the table in doing so.
An unbeaten half-century combined with 3-12 from eight overs was a lock to feature here once more.
Another one-man show that just couldn't get his side over the line.
Set 129 for victory, Harris came in at 2-20 but saw little to no help from his fellow batters.
A well-played 55 not out wasn't enough as Cavs fell 27 runs short.
McKeown played a huge role in the aforementioned last-over thriller against CYMS.
First, he bagged 4-25 before backing it up with a steady knock of 30.
The Warriors are currently in first place and if the youngster keeps putting together performances like this, they may be there for a long time to come.
The newcomers to the competition always make for entertaining viewing.
This was no different against CYMS, with Lokuliyanage the leader of the pack.
To start things off, he smashed 34 from 24 and followed that up with 4-18 off eight overs.
But the hero of the game goes to CYMS' young spinner.
Figures of 5-37 coupled with a match-winning 18 not out as part of a last-wicket stand earned French his spot in this week's team.
The final name on our list and the lone red and black.
Centrals have enjoyed a solid start to their third grade campaign and Chaseling is a big reason why.
He blasted 20 from ten and picke dup three wickets ruding their victory and has the club dreaming of a finals charge.
