Child hit by car outside school airlifted to Westmead Hospital with head injuries

A child was airlifted to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car.
Just after 3.25pm on November 22, emergency services were called to intersection of Matthews Avenue and Anson Street outside Bletchington Public School.
On arrival, officers attached to Central West Police District found an eight-year-old boy suffering head injuries.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Westmead Children's Hospital in a stable condition. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The driver - a 26-year-old woman - underwent a roadside breath test, which returned with negative result.
As inquiries continue, anyone with dash cam footage or information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
