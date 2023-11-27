Six-month face lift: Hospital revamp to meet new fire standards

It shouldn't look a whole lot different at the close, but a full revamp to the hospital base's exterior will give something for people to ogle at over the coming months.
The Orange Health Service site will undergo the first stage of a complete face lift to the outside of its building from Thursday, November 23.
At its finish in roughly six months time, it will eventually sport new cladding to get it up to par with contemporary fire standards.
"A number of measures will be in place during the works to ensure the community is informed," a Western NSW Local Health District spokesperson said.
"Including clear signage to notify [those attending the hospital] of any temporary changes to building access."
Sydney-based Australian commercial building company, Hansen Yuncken landed the contract to complete the works.
External replacements will include facade cladding with minimal changes in terms of aesthetics.
The remediation work is said to be delivered in several stages and is expected to cause "minimal disruption" to people accessing the Orange Health Service.
"The community can also find updates [on the works] through the WNSWLHD social media channels," the spokesperson said.
Operational assessments for non-compliant wall cladding - which poses higher fire risks - were recently conducted by Fire and Rescue NSW across the state.
These inspections were done on behalf of the NSW Building Commission unit, the NSW Cladding Taskforce.
Buildings considered a higher risk during this process were referred to consent authorities - such as local councils or the Department of Planning and Environment - for further investigation.
