Five talking points ahead of the NSW Cricket Country Championships in Orange

Western Zone's NSW Country Championships campaign is only hours away from beginning at Orange
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
And there are several key talking points before a ball is even bowled.
So let's take a look at them.
Arguably the biggest thing standing in Western's way of taking out this week's carnival is the weather.
With the Plan B T20 matches to be played on November 23, the forecast for Orange looks promising for players with no rain expected.
However, rain is predicted for the following three days which could ruin Western's chances of advancing through to the final.
If no play was to take place during the three 50-over matches, it looks likely Central Coast would advance through after winning last season.
It looks as if Western Zone has turned the corner and is beginning to look towards the future, something captain Marty Jeffrey believes is nothing short of exciting.
The home side could possibly debut three 18-year-olds later this week and their skipper is eager to watch the young men in action.
"I'm excited to watch Teddy Murray go up to that next level," he said.
"He's obviously smashing it in Dubbo here and I just know how good he is. don't think that next level will faze him at all because he just backs his technique, which is pretty cool.
"The other one I've been really impressed with is young Tommy Blowes from Orange. He's class from what I've seen.
"He's a pretty similar age to I was when I came in. He bowls these offices and spin is something we haven't got plenty of in the Zone so to be able to come in and play that role and bat and field, I'm keen to see that and get to know him as well."
We've already mentioned that rain will likely impact multiple games during the carnival which begs the question, could one of the 'lower' sides upset Central Coast or Western?
Now, this is no shot at Riverina and Southern Districts, but both weren't quite at the level of the top two last year.
Riverina looks to have a similar team as in the past while Southern Districts will be without ACT-based players after their association pulled out of Country NSW cricket.
Should teams take the field, it looks like the Duckworth-Lewis Stern (DLS) method will be required to determine which side wins.
As any cricket fan knows, the mathematical equation is tough to figure out at the best of times and could give one side a shock win at Orange.
Last season Matt Everett was untouchable in Orange, now could this be the carnival where someone else puts their hand up for a NSW Country spot?
Everett showed he still is the best batter in Western NSW when playing at Morse Park in Bathurst a few weeks ago so he looks in ominous form.
Skipper Marty Jeffrey has been in good touch and scored a century last year in the final game so he could be one pushing for the next level as well.
Quick bowlers Ben Knaggs and Bailey Edmunds will be better for another campaign.
The winner of this week's southern pool at Orange will advance through to the final of the competition against Newcastle, a side that is hunting for yet another title.
Newcastle breezed through the 50-over format last week at Tamworth and look primed to win what would be a historic fifth consecutive title.
The Country Championships final is yet to have a date or venue but could possibly be played in December 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.