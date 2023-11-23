Relishing 'life without technology' as phone ban transforms schoolyard

Success following the new mobile phone ban initiative could be measured at one school in additional volleyball courts, new outdoor table tennis boards on their way, and rejigging Friday lunches to include Round Robin Sports sessions.
The ruling to lock phones away in locked pouches was implemented on October 9 last month, with the past five weeks at Canobolas Rural Technology High School knocking its principal for a welcomed six.
Of its roughly 650 students, Brett Blaker says the school has had "minimal issues with non-compliance" with the youngsters more engaged both in and out of the classroom.
"It's been much more positive than I could have hoped to be honest, the kids have been really compliant with it and teachers say they're getting through a lot more quality work," he said.
"We've had to set up a few more extra-curricular activities and we're now in the process of offering more lunchtime clubs, because we've got kids out playing basketball, volleyball, soccer, handball, touch football; the list goes on.
"The kids are just getting on with life without technology and it's been really beneficial across the board."
Single digits was the number quoted by Mr Blaker when asked about those refusing to comply with the ban.
With suspensions part of the consequences, he says this enforcement has also been met with relief from family members wanting to get their children back on-track with schooling.
"There are a few [students] who have tried to exploit the new ruling, but after the first four weeks, we were in single digits in relation to how many kids were suspended for non-compliance by refusing to put their phones in pouches," Mr Blaker said.
"Their parents are super supportive of the whole thing as well, because they're probably dealing with the same grief [around phone use] at home.
"But the clear message to the kids now is, if there is an issue or a mobile phone breach, there's action to follow."
A blanket phone ban in all public schools across the state, the Canobolas principal says the former non-pouch times put additional pressures on teachers.
With educators no longer having to constantly enforce a rule with many loopholes, removing the digital device has reduced distractions during learning.
Some five weeks ago, it was somewhat of a herd mentality - when one student checked their phone, others would feel inclined to do the same.
Not only boosting concentration in the classroom, Mr Blaker says students are now engaging with each other much more during recess and lunch breaks.
"Phone are physically locked up in a pouch, so students don't have that tendency to open it up in class to send a message, check Facebook and so forth, because it's just out of sight, out of mind," he said.
"We have that sort of 'happy place' in the middle now because the kids know it's not just our school, it's a statewide policy.
"They're sitting in class, fully present and engaging in the lesson, and they're completing tasks at an even higher standard because they're more focused.
"In between classes, the kids are just physically active out there and overall, I'd say 99 per cent of them have welcomed the change."
