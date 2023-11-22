Senior citizen charged after allegedly sending suspicious packages

A 72-year-old has been charged after allegedly sending suspicious packages to two Central West businesses.
Just after 2.30pm on Monday, November 20, a member of the public made a report to Dubbo Police Station about a suspicious package that had been delivered to their place of work.
Police requested the assistance of crews of Fire and Rescue NSW, with a HAZMAT incident declared.
Police inspected the package and started an investigation.
On Tuesday November 21, police were called to a business on Wingewarra Street at about 10.40am after reports a second package had been received by the business. It was seized for forensic examination.
At 2.30pm that day police executed a search warrant at an address on Boothenba Road where they seized powder.
A 72-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
He was charged with threaten to contaminate goods with intention to cause economic loss, and make false statement goods contaminated with intention of economic loss.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, January 17.
