Major step forward in connecting Newcastle to Orange as flight proposal receives 'full support'

A major step towards connecting Orange and the Hunter Valley has been taken.
During the Orange City Council meeting on November 21, councillors voted unanimously in favour of working towards the establishment of additional air routes between Orange and other regional centres, including Newcastle.
During the meeting, Matt Borger from Newcastle Airport said they were "fully supportive" of pursuing and exploring a new service linking the two cities.
"We believe in the value of the Newcastle to Orange direct service through the resource sector, the wine sector, health and education, through state government and also through tourism," he said.
"Currently we recognise it's a five hour drive from the Newcastle region and Orange. That is a long, long way to travel between the two regions."
As well as Newcastle, Mr Borger said data collected by the airport indicated it also serviced passengers from the south Central Coast, Port Macquarie and Tamworth for a rough total of 1.3 million people who could benefit from the proposal.
He also pointed to a new international terminal which is due to be completed "by late 2024, early 2025" as a selling point for Orange residents.
"This will provide connection to south-east Asia, destinations via Singapore or Kuala Lumpur and in discussions with countries from the Middle-East. We're also in discussions through airlines through New Zealand and the pacific," Mr Borger said.
"We do recognise the international building of our airport provides another solution to Sydney Airport for international tourists travelling into the Orange region, but also for residents of Orange to fly between Orange and Newcastle and connecting out for an easier option."
But the Newcastle man wasn't the only voice to speak in favour of the joint venture.
Orange Deputy Mayor Gerald Power praised the forward-thinking idea of linking the cities.
"Schools are growing, everything is growing. We have got to look at infrastructure, especially around aviation in relation to getting safe passageway for our community," he said.
"I reckon it's a great way to move forward. This is an amazing opportunity."
Mayor Jason Hamling also spoke in favour of the motion.
"I've never seen so many letters of support for something," he said of the two dozen supporting documents.
"This could be the start. We look at Newcastle, we might look at Canberra.
"I know there's always been talk about a route from Canberra to Orange ... we have the airport so let 'em come to us."
