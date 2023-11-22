WHEN WE RULED THIS CITY | Social photos from May, 1997

THE Central Western Daily has scoured it's archived editions to present to you this look back in time. Way back in time.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
'When we ruled this city' galleries have become a staple of the www.centralwesterndaily.com.au diet, with a new one published each Tuesday.
In May 1997, the first genetically three parent baby was born. A military coup in Sierra Leone replaces president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah with Major Johnny Paul Koroma. The second deadliest tornado of the 1990s hits Jarrell in Texas, killing 27 people.
MMMBop by Hansen was number one of the Billboard top 100 for three weeks. The Lost World: Jarassic Park was released on May 23 and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery was released on May 2.
We continue with a look at May, 1997. Weddings, anniversaries, engagements, 21sts, 18ths and any other event that caught our eye has been included.
So sit back and take a walk down memory lane.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.