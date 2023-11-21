A MAN who keyed someone's car before spitting in their face has been given his final warning by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, at a court appearance on November 1, 2023.
David Garry Christian, of Lambert Street, Bathurst, was given a 12-month Community Corrections Order (CCO) and instructed to pay $1664.34 in compensation after losing his temper outside Liquid Self Service Laundromat.
On September 17, 2023, Christian - who was deemed to be "somewhat of a loner" before the court by his solicitor - was outside of the laundromat when the victim entered the building and put her clothes in the wash, court documents read.
Upon returning to the boot of her car to put the washing detergent back, the victim noticed Christian pacing along the footpath on his phone and hitting the windows of the laundromat.
According to court documents, when Christian saw the victim - who he did not know - looking at him, he approached her holding his hand in a fist with a key poking out between his index and middle fingers.
Christian then made a scratch in the bonnet of the victim's car, reaching 40 centimetres in length.
Then when the victim asked Christian why he scratched her car and began to phone police, he spat in her face, court documents read.
When police arrived at around 12.55pm, Christian admitted to damaging the victim's car and spitting on her, stating there's no reason why he did it, he was just annoyed he couldn't get a taxi.
Christian's solicitor told the court on November 1, 2023, that he was feeling agitated because he had called a taxi service three times with no success, and he thought the victim was making fun of him.
Magistrate Ellis told Christian she thinks spitting at someone is disgusting, but noting he doesn't have "the worst criminal record in the world" served him with a 12-month CCO, stating "I'm giving you one final chance".
Christian will serve his CCO under supervision in Bathurst for charges of common assault and intentionally or recklessly destroying/damaging property, with compensation to be paid to the victim to repair the bonnet of the car.
