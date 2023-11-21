Central Western Daily
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Court

David Garry Christian convicted in Local Court

By Court Reporter
November 21 2023 - 8:01pm
A MAN who keyed someone's car before spitting in their face has been given his final warning by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, at a court appearance on November 1, 2023.

