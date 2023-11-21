Central Western Daily
Western NSW police officer charged over child abuse material

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 2:30pm
A senior police officer stationed in Western NSW has been charged over an attempt to solicit child abuse material.

