In the context of comedy shows, the term "absolutely destroy" is always a good set of words for audiences to see.
Laugh hub in Orange, Factory Espresso Comedy will host comedian Nazeem Hussain on Wednesday, December 13, cramming two 90-minute shows into an ordinarily run-of-the-mill school night.
But with nothing regular or usual on the cards, owner of the Kite Street space, Nick Gleeson is loudly confident the "young gun" will be a mid-week rarity of stomach-clenching laughter.
"Some comedians are so in-demand we can only get them for one night and on a school night, like Hughesy in December 2022, and Nazeem Hussain is the same," Mr Gleeson said.
"We always bring [crowds] top quality headliner comedians and we are super excited to watch this young gun absolutely destroy."
Last performing in Orange some three years ago, Mr Hussain will give audiences a sneak peek of content for his upcoming national tour in 2024, Total Normal.
A big star in the Australian comedy world, he's also a popular radio and television personality, with his created comedy series such as Orange is the New Brown and Legally Brown.
Shows pushing the boundaries of race, politics and pop culture, the ladder was nominated for Most Outstanding Comedy at the 2015 Logie Awards, with the comedian also appearing amid a long list of nationally broadcast packages.
Across 2022 and 2023, Mr Hussain's tour of Hussain That? show sold out at multiple (and renowned) venues across the country, including the Q Theatre in New Zealand.
"2023 has been a massive year for Factory Espresso Comedy and while Nazeem's busy prepping for his national tour, he couldn't resist the chance to perform in front of a crowd he has heard so much about," Mr Gleeson said.
"So get your mates together and have any early Christmas celebration, because Nazeem Hussain is coming to town."
This year alone, Factory Espresso Comedy has already hosted comedians: Dilruk Jayasinha, Dave Thornton, Anne Edmonds, Lloyd Langford, Anthony 'Lehmo' Lehmann, Dave O'Neil, Joel Creasey, Rhys Nicholson, Justin Hamilton, Tom Gleeson and Peter Helliar.
To book tickets for Mr Hussain's 6pm or 8pm shows on December 13, head to the Factory Espresso website.
