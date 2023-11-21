Thirty years ago a group of rural and regional women gathered together at Borenore to celebrate the first Rural Women's Gathering.
This weekend, the Gathering is back in Orange to celebrate for the 30th time.
The event started to bring women together to connect and hear from inspiration women in sport, health, media and business. This weekend is no different.
Organiser and Rural Women's Gathering Co-Chair Jayne West said it's important they're bringing the event back to it's roots to commemorate the 30th anniversary.
"It's a celebration of women coming together. It's a showcase of resilience in rural women in NSW.," she said.
"Women love hearing other women's stories, they love to learn and share their experience. We empower each other."
Speakers at the event include
Orange's own Sophie Hanson from Local is Lovely will be teaching Instagram workshops on both days. Penelope Towney, the incredible nine-year-old who featured in The Land We're On with Penelope Towney is also hosting a workshop for young filmmakers.
Ticketholders are treated to a full day of guest speakers and workshops on Saturday, an evening of dinner and celebrations at Banksia on Saturday night and another day of workshops and guest speakers on Sunday.
"Gatherings like these are important in allowing women to stop, connect and learn," Ms Ardnell said.
"It also helps women to build their tool kit to face the future by listening to speakers and taking away key learnings. There's no doubt everyone that attends the Gathering will go home with a spring in their step and with increased knowledge that will enhance their health and wellbeing into the future."
The Rural Women's Gathering will be on at Borenore on Saturday and Sunday, tickets for this event are closed..
