The Vipers under 18s had more to contend with than just their opposition on Sunday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Taking on the Panorama Platypi in a Women's Western Rugby League semi-final, a large portion of the group not only took part in the victorious opens game the day prior, but also had to back up from the James Sheahan graduation ball on Saturday evening.
"They were ready to go to bed after being up all night," head coach Martin Power said of how his group felt after the weekend of footy.
But the extra effort was well worth it in the end as the 18s grabbed the 32-24 victory in a back and forth encounter.
"They just hung in there and it was a good win considering everything," Power added.
"We were lucky we got that eight point buffer at the end because (Panorama) looked like they were going to score. Bathurst were pretty good but we got there in the end."
A hat-trick to Gracie Canham and an "outstanding" double half-back Georgie Barrett helped seal the win and set up a grand final showdown against the undefeated minor premiers Lachlan District.
The last time the two teams met was on October 14 in round three.
Vipers went down by just four points on that occasion and Power believes they've got what it takes to get the job done this time around.
One thing that could stand in their was is injuries.
Lynette Edwards broke her foot during Sunday's win and Barrett's availability if "iffy" following a groin injury.
"Injuries are knocking us around a bit," Power added.
"We're looking forward to the game, getting to training and seeing who can and can't play."
There were other victories for the Vipers over the weekend as well.
Both the under 12s (48-14 win over Wiradjuri) and 16s (12-6 over Panorama) booked their tickets to grand final day which will take place at Bathurst's Jack Arrow Complex on Saturday, November 25.
The 12s will kick off at 10.30am, 16s at 1.20pm, 18s at 2.50pm and opens at 4.30pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.