Central Western Daily
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Court & Crime
Crime

Police appeal over wanted woman from Central West

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 20 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
18-year-old Tabbitha-Lee Hudson from Condobolin is wanted for an outstanding stealing offence. Picture via NSW Police
18-year-old Tabbitha-Lee Hudson from Condobolin is wanted for an outstanding stealing offence. Picture via NSW Police

A woman known to frequent a number of towns around the central west is wanted by police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.