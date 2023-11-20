A woman known to frequent a number of towns around the central west is wanted by police.
Central West Police District detectives are appealing for assistance to locate 18-year-old Tabbitha-Lee Hudson from Condobolin who is wanted for an outstanding stealing offence.
Hudson is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 150 centimetres tall and she has a thin build, brown hair and eyes.
As well as Condobolin, Hudson is also known to frequent the Forbes, Parkes, Trundle, Kiacatoo and Euabalong areas.
Anyone with information into Hudson's whereabouts or who sees Hudson is urged to not to approach her but to call triple zero (000) immediately.
Anyone with further information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
