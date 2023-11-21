Central Western Daily
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Teenager faces Orange Children's Court for Glenroi Heights Public School fire

By Staff Reporters
November 22 2023 - 4:30am
A 13-year-old boy who set fire to Glenroi Heights Public School last year has been sentenced to full-time custody.

