A shoplifter who was seen rushing out of Dan Murphy's with a suspicious rectangular bulge in his pants has been sentenced in Orange Local Court.
Gerard Phillip Meredith of Banks Street, Padstow was not present in court on Thursday, November 16 when he was sentenced.
According to documents supplied to the court, police first saw 35-year-old Meredith stop near a tree in what appeared to be an attempt to urinate near the Byng and Hill street intersection on September 26.
When the police stopped to speak with him, Meredith told them he needed to"pee".
He walked off from them and the police lost sight of him.
About 3pm that day, police attended the Dan Murphy's car park and saw Meredith walk out of Dan Murphy's in a rush.
He had a large rectangular object concealed down the front of his pants.
The police approached him and he removed a 10-pack of Nelson County Bourbon from the front of his pants.
He said, "yes I stole it, I am sorry, please don't arrest me".
Police verified the cost of the stolen bourbon was $61.99.
They arrested Meredith and took him to Orange Police Station.
However, while he was in custody police called an ambulance due to him injuring his forehead and causing a slight laceration by headbutting handcuffs and the rear cage of the police vehicle.
The ambulance officers attended and took him to hospital.
At the time of the offence, Meredith was on an intensive correction order for shoplifting. That community-based jail sentence will remain in place until June 14, 2024.
Magistrate David Day found the offence proved after reviewing the information supplied by the police.
He also reviewed Meredith's criminal history taking note of previous shoplifting and larceny offences as well as a jail sentence in 2017.
Mr Day convicted Meredith in his absence.
He fined him $220 and ordered him to pay $61.99 in compensation to Dan Murphy's.
