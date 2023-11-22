Mystery of the missing phone sparks wild street brawl

A man and woman have both been convicted in Orange Local Court for a street fight that began with a dispute over a missing phone.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Lee Williams and Tenisha Donnelly both come from near Mudgee and got into a fight with a woman at an address in Orange on July 16, 2023.
According to documents supplied to the court, the trio knew each other and the two women had been friends for a long time.
However, the friendship was tested in the early hours of July 16 when the trio was part of a large group of people who were drinking alcohol at an Orange address.
About 8.45am on July 16, 29-year-old Donnelly and the female victim got into an argument over a missing phone. Each thought the other had the phone.
The argument moved out to the street and continued onto the roadway and escalated into a physical fight between the two women.
After a short period, 31-year-old Williams also joined the fight.
Police were called and the parties separated with the victim waiting outside the house while Williams and Donnelly walked away.
Police arrived shortly afterwards and saw the victim outside the house with injuries to her face including bruises and swelling.
She told the police that Williams and Donnelly dragged her out of the house and assaulted her.
She was seen by paramedics but refused medical treatment before being taken home by friends.
Police saw Donnelly and Williams walking along March Street shortly afterwards.
They both had injuries to their hands and lips and were separated and questioned them about the incident.
They both told the police the victim went at Donnelly with a pair of scissors and the two women fought in the street before Williams came in and separated them.
Police attempted to speak with the other occupants of the house but they all refused to speak to the police.
No scissors were located in the area and police didn't get any information that proved scissors were involved.
Williams and Donnelly were arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
Neither Williams nor Donnelly were present in Orange Local Court on Thursday, November 16, where they were both sentenced for behaving in an offensive manner.
Donnelly was sentenced first and police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley asked for both Wiliams and Donnelly to receive equal sentences.
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said Donnelly had a limited capacity to pay a fine.
Magistrate David Day said he would take into account her early guilty plea and limited financial means but also noted she had a bad criminal record.
He convicted her and fined her $220.
Mr Day fined Williams an identical amount and also said "his record is not helpful".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.