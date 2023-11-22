For long-time Cudal residents Richard and Kate Hazelton, seeing event supporters roll into their small town always solidifies just how much the people living in it, matter.
On Saturday, November 25, the annual Cudal Twilight Christmas Markets will kick off from 4pm to late with a long line-up of free events for children, including more than 50 stallholders and several food trucks.
The Hazelton's farm in Toogong was directly impacted by devastating floodwater 12 months ago. They, along with family and friends have gone through the difficulties of rebuilding and recovering.
"People may not realise that 25 houses were affected in Cudal when water covered much of Cabonne, and a lot of those residents have only just gotten into their homes after living in their garages or are still in pod homes today, so it's not been great," Mrs Hazelton said.
"It's only been a year since the flood and we know that we're going into a drought next, so we need to wrap around our communities and let people know that we're there for them.
"When people attend our town events, to us we feel appreciated; like we're not forgotten on the fringes and it says to everyone here 'yes, we do matter as a community'."
In 2022, the twilight event anticipated roughly 600 people - the turn out was more than double that in the end.
With 1800 market-goers attending from Central West neighbours like Dubbo and as far as the Blue Mountains, the hope for Saturday's turnout is high given the new site.
"Last year, we had it in a much smaller space in Cudal's main street, so moving to the big showground is something we're really excited about this year," president of the twilight committee, Mrs Hazelton said.
"It's free entry with a lot of entertainment for children and we've got a really long list of stallholders and food vendors this year, so there'll be some pretty action-packed activities for the whole family."
Giant inflatables like dartball, a mechanical bull, jumping castle and bunjee run, along with face-painting will all run as free activities, courtesy of local and state government funding to support the event.
Roving entertainment and a show by Cirque um navigate will operate from open to close, with dance sets by the Orange Tribal Fusion Bellydance group performing at 4.30pm, 6pm and 7pm.
A vintage car exhibit will also be on display throughout the event.
Santa Claus will make a special appearance for the kids at 6.30pm, with musician Kent Eastwood playing live from 4pm to 7pm, followed by musician Shane Kerr from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.
"Cudal is a strong and resilient community, so after going through a pretty bad flood this time last year, it's a really perfect time to support our town and enjoy what we've spent countless hours preparing," Mrs Hazelton said.
"The bowling club will also run the bar, so it's a wonderful time for everyone to unwind, have fun together and be apart of the incredible town Cudal is."
The Cudal Showground is located at 125 Davy's Plains Road.
