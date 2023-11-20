The Cavaliers-Rugby Union clash had everything you could imagine; handshake agreements between skippers, batters bowling spin and of course late drama.
Having seen day one of their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket round four match washed out, captains Matt Corben and Ryan Peacock came to an understanding prior to the toss on November 18.
With 92 overs available to play, both teams would only bat 45 overs in a de factor one-day match at Riawena Oval.
There was just one problem.
At the toss, BOIDC president Mark Frecklington reminded both sides that, under the rules, whoever batted second was not allowed to declare their innings while still behind on the scoreboard.
"They told us they wouldn't bat out a draw and that they'd go for it or get out going for it and we'd do the same," Cavs bowler Harry Pearce recalled.
And so, Rugby sent Cavs in to bat with a result well and truly open for the taking.
Corben (53) continued his scintillating form while Rory Kalnins recorded his first half-century with the club as Cavs were bowled out in the 45th over for 268.
Needing to score at about six-per-over, Rugby came out with plenty of intent. Pearce had other ideas though.
He picked up two quick wickets and would finish the day with career-best figures of 6-75. But if you ask the injury-prone quick, the most impressive thing of all was the 16 overs he bowled.
"I'm just glad I can actually come back and bowl those long spells, which the last couple years I haven't been able to," he said.
"Touch wood it stays that way."
Although the runs were flowing, so were the wickets as Rugby found themselves 6-87 prior to the 20th over.
It was around this point that Pearce noticed a change in the visitor's strategy.
"They shut up shop, so we were a bit like 'what's going on here'," he added.
"They decided they'd go for the draw pretty early, which we were surprised about. They dug themselves into a hole for a little bit there."
The 9th wicket fell in the 33rd over which brought Justin Stephenson to the crease with Flynn Taylor.
While Stephenson (one run from 31 balls) was content batting out the day, Taylor had a bit of fun with the bat on his way to 48 from 41 deliveries.
But with light fading and Rugby well short of the runs needed for victory, all eyes turned to captain Corben to see who he would turn to in an effort to claim victory.
"Rory (Kalnins) had been in Corbs' ear for a while," Pearce added.
"He bowls a bit at training, but by all accounts doesn't bowl too often."
Nevertheless, the first year Cavs player was thrown the ball and with just his third delivery, broke the partnership with a "nice, short wide one" and secured victory for the defending premiers.
"He's been a great pick up and he's a great bloke too," Pearce said of the match-winner.
