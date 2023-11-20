Central Western Dailysport
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Rory Kalnins and Harry Pearce help Cavaliers to victory over Rugby Union

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
November 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cavaliers-Rugby Union clash had everything you could imagine; handshake agreements between skippers, batters bowling spin and of course late drama.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.