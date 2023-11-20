Central Western Dailysport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Marty Jeffrey to captain Western Zone at Country Championships

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
November 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a feeling of change around Western Zone in 2015/16 as a number of key players from the Country Championships-winning side from the season prior had left the scene.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.