Central Western Daily
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Lithgow Workies Wolves announce 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership coaches

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
November 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Morris is first grade coach for 2024 (picture by Reidun Berntsen) and Hanna Healey is women's league coach for 2024 (picture by Eric Mahony).
Peter Morris is first grade coach for 2024 (picture by Reidun Berntsen) and Hanna Healey is women's league coach for 2024 (picture by Eric Mahony).

It may be off-season, but the Workies Wolves are already looking towards their 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership, with the first announcements of coaches made.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.