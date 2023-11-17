An Orange man who was caught driving while disqualified multiple times and who breached AVOs that were in place to protect two former partners has faced court.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The 38-year-old is not named to protect the identities of the victims.
He appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, November 16, 2023,
Magistrate David Day took note of the multiple offences the man was to be sentenced for.
"Why have one charge before the local court if you can have five or six," Mr Day said.
However, he acknowledged the man also had an acquired brain injury.
"He has an acquired brain injury, he has difficulties that flow from that," he said.
"He's undergone a great deal of rehabilitation in the community and that's still ongoing."
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe also raised the issue of the brain injury and said his client would benefit from rehabilitation and ongoing support.
Mr Rolfe said his client has also participated in the traffic offender's intervention program and he has completed and participated in a men's behavioural change program in relation to the domestic violence offences.
He was first caught driving while disqualified on April 23, 2023 in Orange when police were patrolling on Glenroi Avenue at 7.30pm.
A check of his licence revealed he was disqualified from driving until November 25, 2024.
For that offence his driver's licence was disqualified for an additional 12 months.
The next day the man was arrested after damaging a window at a former partner's address.
Although they were no longer in a relationship, he was residing with the woman on April 24, 2023 and they got into an argument that morning.
She told him to leave but he refused.
He eventually agreed but said he wanted his property.
She told him to come back to allow a "cool down" period but he refused and pushed a wooden ladder breaking a window.
The victim grabbed her child and drove away before calling the police.
Police arrived and found the man in the laundry of the house where he was arrested and cautioned. He told the police he accidentally broke the window when he moved a wooden ladder from next to his car.
On May 28 the man breached an AVO that had been taken out to protect another former partner.
According to documents supplied to the court, the victim was parked near the tennis courts in Warrendine Street when she saw the man drive past
When she saw him conduct a u-turn and drive back towards her she started filming him but dropped her phone as he parked directly next to her and began waving his hands around.
She was scared and immediately reversed out of her park and drove off.
Along with being forbidden from approaching her as part of his AVO conditions the man's licence was also still disqualified.
Police arrested him at his home at 9.05pm on June 2.
While booking him in at the police station, the police found a rolled up receipt containing cannabis that weighed 0.1 grams.
For those offences he was charged with driving while his licence was disqualified, contravening an AVO and drug possession.
He was caught driving yet again on May 31.
On June 23 he was caught driving again and he contravened an AVO again on September 4.
On that occasion he was found at the victim's address after police went to the home for an unrelated matter and while there a check revealed he was banned from going within 50 metres of where the victim lives or works.
The AVO was served on him on May 7, 2023 and despite its conditions the man told the police he was living at the address.
On October 6 the man was caught driving while disqualified again.
On that occasion he also failed to stop when the police activated their lights and sirens in a bid to get him to pull over. He was convicted without further penalty for that offence.
Mr Day said the man was not helped by his criminal record which included previous convictions for domestic violence offences.
"If he keeps on breaching such orders I imagine the state parole authority will run out of patience," Mr Day said.
"Some of these matters are committed while subject to conditional liberty.
"He's crossed the custody threshold for all these matters."
Mr Day gave the man a community-based jail sentence and gave him a variety of concurrent driving disqualifications with the longest being for 12 months.
The 15-month intensive correction order was for property damage, four instances of driving while disqualified and contravening an AVO.
The order will be in place until February 15, 2025, and the man will be required to complete 80 hours of community service and participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs.
Mr Day also warned the man that if he drives while disqualified again he will be "testing my patience, not just the parole authority".
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.