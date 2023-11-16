When Justin and Monique started talking during 2021 they were living in separate states, Monique was in Dubbo, NSW and Justin in South Australia. The distance, combined with a pandemic made seeing each other impossible.
So, Justin made the difficult decision to give up his job and move back to Orange, Monique moved to Orange to be with him.
On their first anniversary the pair hiked for an hour and a half and little did the bride know, Justin had a ring box in his boot the entire time. He popped the question during the hike. Exactly one year later on September 16, the pair married at Stockman's Ridge Wines in Orange.
Planning the wedding did not come without it's obstacles. Bride, Monique said their venue pulled out just three months before the wedding.
"I received an email saying they were double booked and asked we could just move our wedding to another day," she said.
"Somehow Stockman Ridge Wines had that weekend available. In a way we were lucky with how things turned out because Stockman Ridge Wines is a beautiful, stunning place.
"We ended up finding a caterer through a friend, their business name is OCBBQ they do American Texas style food, it's absolutely delicious."
The band who entertained the bride and groom and their guests also had a long connection with Monique's family.
"Their name is the James Brothers. My sister and I grew up with the boys for the first six or so years of our lives and our mums are good friends. It felt so right for them to play at and MC our wedding," Monique said.
"As a photographer we used Brenton Cox Photography who does an amazing job at capturing pictures, especially just in the moment photos."
Monique said her mum made her day extra special by adding some handmade touches and pulling the finer details of the wedding together.
A special omen just added to the delight of the day was a flock of birds with a special meaning to the bride.
"There were two galahs that day near Justin and I until the ceremony finished and then they just flew off, my pop said that's meant to be good luck," Monique said.
Other notable vendors were Mollie Briggs for make up, Lori from Luminaire for the bride, bridesmaids and flower girl's hair and bridal bouquets and button holes were from Southern Dried Flowers.
