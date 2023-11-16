Central Western Daily
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Jada Button convicted in Local Court

By Staff Reporters
November 16 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A THREATENING snapchat has landed a 21-year-old on an 18-month community corrections order (CCO), after admitting to police she wanted to have the victim "bashed".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.