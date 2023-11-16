Orange Racecourse will be awash with colour on Sunday night as Diwali is celebrated.
"The Festival of Lights" is one of India's biggest and most important holiday celebrated by everyone in the country.
Celebrations have extended over the equator, with Orange residents invited to Diwali at Towac Park Race Course at 5:30pm on Sunday night.
Organiser Vijay Bohra said everyone is invited to help celebrate.
"The Indian community of Orange have been getting together to celebrate Diwali for many years and we will be keeping the tradition going this year. This year's celebrations will be held by the Desi Aussies of Orange," he said,
"Our event is welcome for all, and it will be a night full of traditional food, performances, and lots of dancing!"
Mr Boara explained Diwali represents the "triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and wisdom over ignorance" although each religion's story varies.
"For Hindus, this is linked to the ancient legend of Lord Rama, who was deprived of his kingdom and sent into exile for 14 years. Diwali celebrates Rama's eventual defeat of the evil spirit Ravana, and his triumphant return to his home. For Sikhs, the celebration highlights the release of guru Hargobind Singh from prison and his return to Amritsar. For Jains, it is a time to celebrate Lord Mahavira, the founder of Jainism, and the moment reached a state of enlightenment," he said.
People prepare for Diwali by cleaning their houses to attract good energy. On the day they celebrate by getting together and dressing in traditional attire.
"At night lamps are lit to symbolise the victory of good over evil. Fireworks and firecrackers are also set off and sweets exchanged with family and friends," Mr Bohra said.
Organisers are excited to welcome dignitaries mayor Jason Hambling, deputy mayor Gerald Power, MPs Phil Donato and Andrew Gee and the Consult General of India Manish Gupta.
You can buy tickets at the Anita Grocery Store at 97 Glenroi Avenue in Orange, or find them online at Trybooking.com
Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for children between 12 and five and under five are free.
"Everyone is welcome," Mr Bohra said.
