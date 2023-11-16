"For Hindus, this is linked to the ancient legend of Lord Rama, who was deprived of his kingdom and sent into exile for 14 years. Diwali celebrates Rama's eventual defeat of the evil spirit Ravana, and his triumphant return to his home. For Sikhs, the celebration highlights the release of guru Hargobind Singh from prison and his return to Amritsar. For Jains, it is a time to celebrate Lord Mahavira, the founder of Jainism, and the moment reached a state of enlightenment," he said.