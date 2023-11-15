There is another golf tournament this weekend in Orange where a few hundred golfers will be challenged by the course at Duntryleague and the other novelty activities happening alongside the tournament.
Being a social golfer, it caught my attention for a bit, as do many things and competing responsibilities with choices to be made about use of my time.
Not long ago I found out, to my surprise, that golf is the second biggest participatory sport in Australia, behind soccer. Over 1,000,000 plus are out looking to master the little white ball as to what direction and how far it goes.
The other challenge of the game is mastery over self. As most who play are aware, there are moments when you are personally challenged.
Like when you are in a deep sand bunker, and it takes three strokes instead of one to hit the ball out.
I came across this old word, 'forbearance.' It is a good quality to have when you are in a deep bunker and take three shots to get out, or your tee shot strays into the trees.
Forbearance is about letting things go as they are and not punishing for what has happened.
In this example, punishing yourself for a poor shot.
It is a good attitude in managing yourself with teens and for that matter any relationships.
For there is more to people than their presenting behaviours, especially youth with sometimes difficult and tragic family situations.
If you have the desire to work with people and to be part of a family that cares for each other, you must put up with goings on from time to time and not be quick to punish the other or yourself.
Forbearance is helpful in building peaceful relationships and maintaining friendships. It is easy to assume things about another's behaviour and punish for stepping over a social boundary or two or three.
That is distinct from crossing moral boundaries that are illegal.
In every way these are not to be overlooked and punishment as metered out by the justice system is rightly deserved.
For example, for violence.
I do have to note, as good a challenge as the game of golf is, the time out in the parkland experience, walking the course with a few sympathetic friends is refreshing for the soul.
That is my experience with God too. A walk in the park, refreshing for the soul in relating and connecting with Him. He knows all about forbearance, more so than any of us, giving us the space to turn around from how we are behaving or unhelpful attitudes to find peace within and with Him through what is known as 'salvation' in Jesus.
