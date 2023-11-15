There has been plenty of press lately about interest rates dividing Australia.
Older people who are debt free are doing well, while younger people with mortgages and loans are struggling as rates rise.
Governments are not doing their share to help get inflation down. They should be cutting spending. They aren't. There is still plenty of Government money flowing freely. Recently there has been tentative talk of delaying some infrastructure projects. Good, let's do that.
If Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers was a Doctor of Economics or Business or Finance he would know he has to cut Government spending and run a surplus when inflation is high. He isn't. He is a Doctor of Politics. So it's all about the politics of the situation, not the economics.
Older people borrowed at ten to eighteen per cent interest to buy their first homes. Certainly, prices and borrowed amounts were much smaller back then. But make no mistake, they struggled with the payments too.
What can people do to help cope with the interest challenges, especially those coming off very low fixed mortgage rates?
Shop around, negotiate. There has been fierce competition between the banks for new customers coming off fixed rates and it is still continuing. Ask the current lender for a better deal. It will save the costs of changing provider.
If the current financier won't co-operate speak to others. Or get advice from a mortgage broker. They know which lender is offering what deal. If the loan is principal-and-interest, consider changing part or all to interest-only to reduce payments.
Interest rates will come back down eventually. Cuts may start late next year or in 2025. The main challenge is to get over the next year and a half then reassess when the pressure eases.
If borrowers have other debts like Afterpay and Zip Pay, and car and personal loans at higher interest rates, consider consolidating them into the home loan to reduce the total payments required.
If borrowers are really squeezed beyond capacity, can family help? If so, it may be best to ask them to pay off one of the other small, high-interest loans, so payments on it finish.
Can assets with loans against them be sold? Consider selling a new car and going back to the old one, or something cheaper?
If it's an investment property loan, can the rent go up to help cover the extra interest cost? Yes, it's tough for renters too, but investors didn't cause the shortage of homes and rental properties.
Excessive government regulation is the main cause of that.
Don't sit back feeling helpless and depressed. Find a solution to the problem.
