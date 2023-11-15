Rewiring Australia's Electrify Everything program is all about taking practical climate action and helping households reduce their expenses, and it's coming to Orange.
One of the barriers to people taking action on climate change is not knowing what to do, feeling helpless in the face of a global problem.
Electrify Everything aims to remove that barrier by providing communities with the inspiration and direction to play an important local role in climate action.
Saul Griffiths, one of the founders of Rewiring Australia and a current nominee for Australian of the Year, is the inspiration behind Electrify 2515 and its aim to make the 2515 postcode - Austinmer and other northern Wollongong suburbs - one of the first electric communities in the country.
Rewiring Australia is now rolling out the Electrify concept to other communities, and Electrify 2800 has formed in response.
Electrify 2800 is a group of locals living in the 2800 postcode with a passion for taking practical climate action, lowering our carbon emissions, and helping others to do so.
With a soft launch at the Sustainable Living Week Expo, the group is having its first gathering on Wednesday, November 22, the Environmental Learning Facility in the Orange Showgrounds.
Sixty percent of Australia's emissions are domestic and the largest portion of domestic emissions are our households (42.4 per cent). Almost all of these emissions come from the machines in our daily lives (i.e.petrol cars, gas heaters, gas water heaters, gas stoves, etc), and the fossil fuel power plants attached to Australia's electricity grid.
Household emissions are something we can all take action to address, the solution is in our control.
By switching our fossil fuel machines to efficient electric versions and powering them with clean electricity, including rooftop solar, we can reduce our household emissions significantly.
This can happen if we plan ahead and transition to electric power when we need to replace our cars, heaters, stoves and other fossil fuel machines over the coming years.
Electrify 2800 believes that the best way to run our homes - for our wallets and the climate - is to have all electric appliances and cars powered by clean electricity. This can halve the running costs of a fossil fuel home and it's how we can have the biggest impact on climate this decade.
Community members interested in joining the group and attending the 22 nd November meeting are
encouraged to email electrify2800@gmail.com for details.
