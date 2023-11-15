Inspiring women and men were celebrated at the Central West Mummy Awards on Saturday afternoon at the Greenhouse of Orange.
Seven categories of winners were announced to a captivated audience.
Danica Bunch from Millthorpe was announced as Mum of the Year for her work with breast cancer awareness and publishing her book 'She Has Breast Cancer'.
Hero of the Year went to Tony and Judy Fisher from Parkes, Business of the Year went to Saskia Jones from Prim and Platter (Molong and Orange), Angel of the Year went to Tanya-Lee Holmes from Bathurst, Educator of the year went to Liz Sargeant (Orange), Outreach Program of the Year went to Madeleine Fisher from Orange and Garden of the Year was awarded to Stephanie Hall-Richards from Molong.
The awards were voted by the general public before the ceremony.
Olympic athlete and World Champion Jana Pittman spoke to the crowd about resilience and determination.
The event is organised by Central West Mum's Amorette Zielinski and guests were treated to a goodie bag valued at over $100.
