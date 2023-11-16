Some of their community halls are hidden at the end of dirt tracks in towns where you might blink and miss them but these little branches prove to be one mighty big group when their powers are combined.
Two women from the Oxley Group Country Women's Association (CWA) were in Orange on Thursday, honoured with a 12 Year Operational Award for the group's dedicated and ongoing support of the Western Care Lodge.
Treasurer Ros Edwards of Bogan Gate represented the CWA group on November 16, modestly accepting a nod made up of what simply reflects her ingrained traits.
"Everybody's got something to give and you don't really stop and think about [the positive impacts], you just give without expecting anything in return," Ms Edwards said.
"I've always been involved with the community and I'm just a giver, not a taker."
Members stem from branches across the towns of Condobolin, Bogan Gate, Burthong, Forbes and Forbes Evening, Kiacatoo, Myamley, Parkes, Peak Hill, Tottenham, Tullamore and Trundle.
Also in Orange on Thursday was the Oxley Group's president, Robyn Miller from Forbes Evening, who also comes from a long line of generational givers.
With 35 years in midwifery stretching across a total 52-year-long career in nursing both in Australia and abroad, being part of supporting Western Care Lodge is something Ms Miller links to working in former palliative and oncology spaces.
"I remember a colleague once saying 'you don't get a second chance to get it right' because you're making a lasting impression on families and it's vital you get it right the first time," she said.
"I've been in that role of compassion my whole life, where you're sensing what people are going through, being able to listen to and problem-solve with them.
"You're also crossing paths with diverse people and different causes, forming friendships with people along the way."
Orange's Western Care Lodge and Cancer Care Western NSW board member and fundraising chairperson, Jan Savage says working alongside this group of "beautiful people" has been a particular highlight in her career since the hub formed.
With the Oxley Group CWA raising more than $10,000 in funds to furnish one of the first rooms, Ms Savage credits their united and continual efforts to date as beauty merely built in to their regionally-based personas.
"It's their generosity of spirit and that's what I love about country, where you're not a stranger, you're always a friend," she said.
"These ladies are out on the ground, getting out to to hold community events and working together to make sure our voice is out there and it's bigger now because of how they've networked to make it a success.
"They know how to fundraise and form great groups, because they live on compassion and they run on goodness.
"Some of these donors come from very, very small villages and communities who will never use the lodge themselves, but that doesn't matter to them.
"What matters to them is that they've been able to make a difference to those in their cancer treatment journeys and that they continue to support the lodge however they can."
Tens of thousands of dollars have been donated to the Orange-based hub as a result of constant rallying from the Oxley Group CWA.
Each member has been a part of roughly 4500 patients being able to call the lodge their temporary home since its inception.
"When country starts fundraising, you create friendships, enduring relationships, and we remove the isolation of distance," Ms Savage said.
"Our donors, they built this home; and we know we have become not part of just a service, but part of something very big.
"This is what country does best."
