Renovations and early retirement are on the cards for an Orange couple following a lotto win this week.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The couple is remaining anonymous after the husband won the guaranteed first prize of $200,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1632, drawn on Tuesday, November 14.
"The most I've won is a chook at the pub, so this is awesome," he said.
The man was thrilled and already had plans for what to do with the money.
"I've got my wife here, and she's grinning like a Cheshire cat," he said.
"It's worked out perfectly, actually. We've been doing some renovations, and this is going to cover the lot."
He said he treats himself each week to one $5 ticket, two $2 tickets, and a Powerball entry.
"We're very pleased. We might even be able to retire earlier now," the man said.
He bought the winning entry at Blackheath Newsagency on the Great Western Highway.
Newsagency owner Douglas Forsyth said he and the team were thrilled to have sold the winning entry.
"It's a great feeling. We met the winning bloke yesterday and he had no idea when he checked his ticket," he said.
"We last sold a first prize winning entry in 2018, so it's great news we've finally sold another.
"Congratulations to the lucky man and we wish him all the best with his prize."
Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot are raffle-style games, which means there is a set number of tickets in each draw. As each ticket number is unique there is no sharing of prizes.
Each game has two draws - one that determines the winning numbers and one that determines the jackpot number.
If the jackpot number matches one of the winning numbers, then the jackpot prize is won. If the jackpot number does not match one of the winning numbers, the jackpot prize will climb for the next draw.
The mega jackpot is $9.64 million for draw 1633.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.