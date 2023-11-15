An elderly woman is dead after being run over by a car in horrific circumstances in the Central West.
Tragedy struck in Forbes on Lawler Street around 9am on Wednesday, November 15, with emergency services called to the location shortly after.
NSW Police arrived to find a woman trapped under a vehicle following reports a car had rolled on top of her.
Treated by paramedics, the elderly woman died at the scene.
Though she is yet to be formally identified, police believe the woman is aged in her 70s.
A crime scene was established and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Inquiries are ongoing.
